Shirley H. Serleth

November 22, 1930-January 25, 2022

MASON CITY-Shirley H. Serleth, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center - North Iowa. At her request, her body has been donated to the Mayo Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Osage.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Shirley Serleth, c/o Laurel Serleth, 1616 Kirk St. Evanston, IL 60202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born November 22, 1930, and raised by her dear grandparents, Anna and Hans Walstad, always known as Mom and Dad. Shirley grew up in Osage and graduated from Osage High School in 1948. She and Morris Serleth were united in marriage on April 29,1950.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna and Hans Walstad, son, Peter Joel in 1986, husband, Morris in 2003, and her mother, Ellen Siebels

She is survived by her children, Laurel Serleth (Buck Buckley), Evanston, IL; Ned Serleth (Susan), Crossville, TM; Hans Serleth (Corie), Winona, MN, and Toby Serleth (Mary), LaCrosse, MN; and brother, Allen Siebels, Fort Collins, CO.

Also surviving her are eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Sophia Anna Buckley, Evanston, IL; Lynea Yee (Mike and son, Ethan) Greenville, NC; Shaylynn Serleth-Gardner (Ben and twin daughters, Rio and Leia), Telluride, CO; Samuel Peter Serleth, Minneapolis, MN; Jillianna Serleth, Bozeman, MT; Aleah Morrissa Serleth and Phillippa Serleth, Winona, MN; David Serleth (Megan and daughter, Adelaide) LaCrosse, WS.

