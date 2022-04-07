April 15, 1933-April 5, 2022

MASON CITY-Shirley Grandgenett of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Plymouth, died April 5, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church,722 N Adams Ave, Mason City. Burial will be in the Bohemian Cemetery, Plymouth.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City where a Rosary will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Shirley, daughter of Albert & Viola (Miller) Yegge, was born on April 15, 1933. She is survived by six children; Cindy (Jeff) Pappas of Mason City, Michael (Valerie) Grandgenett of Carroll, Gary (Laura) Grandgenett of Cassville, WI, Debra (Paul) Benning of Hampton, Kent (Michelle) Grandgenett of DesMoines, and Kevin (Sandy) Grandgenett of Mason City.

She is also survived by siblings Dennis (Edna) Yegge of Buffalo Center, David (Dona) Yegge of DesMoines, Arla Jean Kemna of Mason City, Marlys Mishak of Clear Lake, and Kathleen (Donnie) Olson of Buffalo Center, and in-laws Delores Yegge of Forest City, Ruth Ann Yegge of DesMoines, Donna Grandgenett of Algona, Joan Grandgenett of Wesley, Marilyn Grandgenett of Algona, Evelyn Grandgenett of Mason City, MaryLou (Ralph) Crawford of Treasure Island, FL, and James (Joyce) Grandgenett of Algona.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Amanda, Andrea, Heather, Ryan, Megan, Jessica, Kendra, Max, Nick, Jennifer, Cassandra, Andrew, Brooke and 22 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 1989, her parents and parents in-law. Also preceding her in death are siblings, Ronald Yegge, Francis Yegge,Rosemary (Vaughn) Hoover, and in-laws Frank Mishak, Clemens Kemna, Carol (Jerry) Barlow, Cletus (Adeane) Hejlik, Larry Grandgenett, Richard Grandgenett, Leroy Grandgenett, and Paul Grandgenett.