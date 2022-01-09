Shirley Arlene Tardif

September 1, 1930-December 27, 2021

Iowa native Shirley Arlene Tardif, 91, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at her home within the Okatie Pines Retirement Community, in Okatie, S.C. She had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Before moving to South Carolina last summer, she had been a longtime resident of Long Neck, Del. She retired in 1990 from her government post as a grants manager for the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, in Washington, D.C.

She was born Shirley A. Dunahoo on Sept. 1, 1930, in Mason City, Iowa, to Charles Franklin and Stella J. (Evans) Dunahoo. She graduated from Manly High School, in Manly, Iowa, in 1948 and headed straight to Washington, where she landed a support job at U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters. Also in D.C., she met Joseph R. “Ray” Tardif, a young Air Force sergeant from Maine. They were married in 1951 and eventually had four children: Diane, Philip, Ginette and Roger.

As a military family, the Tardifs would uproot periodically, with new assignments in Alabama, France (twice), New Hampshire, the Netherlands, and finally Washington again, in 1968. Shirley was ever active as they moved about. In New Hampshire, she performed with the West Lebanon Theater Arts Group, and she and Ray also would act as fraternity event chaperones at Dartmouth College. Over time, she would serve as a Boy Scouts den mother and Girl Scouts and Red Cross volunteer.

Shirley reveled in life abroad, as well, doing her best to pick up on the languages and local customs. Additionally, as part of the armed forces community overseas, she functioned as president of the USAF Enlisted Men's Wives' Club and served as a chaperone for the American teen club in Fontainebleau, France. (One 1965 teen club outing took her to a Beatles concert in Paris.) Shirley and her husband separated in 1976 and later divorced.

Once stateside permanently, Shirley immersed herself in her career. She was a caring, well-liked professional recognized for her commendable service as a grants management specialist for the HHS Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program. Upon her retirement from the government, she focused on her own business, distributing health, beauty and home care products from her Maryland residence. After moving in 2002 to Long Neck, she would coordinate holiday clothing drives for needy families in the area.

Shirley adored her children and grandchildren and treasured all her enduring friendships. She dutifully sent relatives and acquaintances greeting cards for every occasion and unfailingly kept all the cards and letters she ever received.

She is predeceased by her parents; daughter Diane Tardif Cantor; son Roger Tardif; stepfather Paul Fromhold; sisters Beverly Folkestad and Kathleen Hinds; and brother Charles Dunahoo. Ray Tardif, her ex-husband, died in 2018.

Shirley is survived by son Philip, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; daughter Ginette (Daniel) Evans, of Bluffton, S.C.; brother Gordon Dunahoo, of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandsons Neil J. Cantor II, of Miami Shores, Fla., and Taylor Evans, of Bluffton, S.C.; granddaughter Amber (Matt) Constable, of Mont Vernon, N.H.; great-granddaughter Natalie Ginette Constable, also of Mont Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley's ashes will be interred alongside those of her son, Roger, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in Wheaton, Md. For those desiring, her family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the American Lung Association; Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, in Bluffton, S.C.; or the charity of your choice.