Shirley Ann Van Slyke

August 14, 1926 - January 11, 2020

Shirley was born on August 14, 1926 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Ella M. & Charles Ward Reynolds. Shirley's family moved to Covina, California, where Shirley attended school and graduated from Covina Union High School in 1943. Shirley then attended UCLA.

In 1945, Shirley married 1st Lt. Richard Lyle Van Slyke. The couple moved to Clear Lake, Iowa in 1947 where Dick was the funeral director and Shirley enjoyed raising her family, playing bridge with her friends, golfing and being part of Beta Sigma Phi.

In Shirley's later years, she enjoyed spending with her companion, Joe Egli. Shirley and Joe were active and enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Jeri Ann Tracy of Des Moines, Iowa and Lisa Marie Van Slyke & Mike Haddy of Magnolia, Texas as well as 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.

Shirley is also survived by her extended Egli family, Dianne & Ski Hendricks, Marilyn Egli, Jim Egli, Tom & Teresa Egli, Jeff & Sandy Egli, Rick & Trudy Egli, 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her husband, Richard L. Van Slyke, her long-time companion, Clayton Joseph Egli and her son, Richard Jeffrey Van Slyke.

