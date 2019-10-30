Shirley Ann Stoltenberg
NORA SPRINGS – Shirley Ann Stoltenberg, 84, of Nora Springs, Iowa, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Country Meadows Assisted Living in Mason City, Iowa.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Nora Springs United Methodist Church, 202 N. Hawkeye Ave. in Nora Springs, IA with Reverend Sue Simmons and Reverend Paul Boostrom officiating.
Interment will follow at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
Visitation with public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, Iowa 50458.
In expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent in Shirley's name to the family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, LuAnn (Mike) Varner of Rockfalls, IA and Sue Herout and fiancé Jerry Calvert, of Nora Springs, IA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Lance (Stephanie) Varner and their children, Keenan, Kinlee and Kasen of Ankeny, IA; Brandon (Lindsey) Varner and their children, Kennedy, Parker and Charlie of Kansas City, MO; Dan Herout and children, Noah and Ian, of North Las Vegas, NV; Eric (Lacey) Herout and their children, Abby, Lucas, Maverick and Rowen, of Dubuque, IA; Josh Herout (Jessie) and children Aiden and Elizabeth of Morris, IL; Sister-in-law Delores Stoll of Manly, Iowa; as well as several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathew and Zona Miller; Siblings, Neva, Elmer, Thelmer, Freeman, Irene, Evelyn, Ken, Lawrence and Clarence; Cherished Husband, Robert (Bob) Stoltenberg; and a grandson, Mathew Levi Varner.
