July 1, 1936 - May 30, 2020

Shirley Ann (Royek) Krapek was born on July 1, 1936 in Riceville, IA to Edward Francis and Bernice (Machin) Royek.

Shirley passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020.

She graduated in 1954 from Osage Community High School in Osage, IA.

After her graduation she joined AT&T and then married Dr. Frank Krapek on January 31, 1959. She immediately adopted the widower's two children, Karl J. Krapek, Sr. and Janet I. (Krapek) Andrus, who were 10 and 8 years old respectively at the time.

She became an accomplished seamstress, four-time Sunny Brae Country Club Women's Golf Champion, and excellent mother to Karl and Janet.

On April 17, 1960, she and Dr. Krapek welcomed the birth of Tamara Genae (Krapek) Oehlers, who was loved deeply by Karl and Janet.

After Dr. Krapek passed away on April 5, 1992, Shirley settled in Arizona and became one of the best bridge players west of the Mississippi River.

She leaves behind her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

She was a proud member of P.E.O. (An international women's philanthropic organization), a gourmet cook, a sophisticated entertainer, and friend to all.

The burial will be private in Osage, IA next to the love of her life, Dr. Frank Krapek.

Condolences can be addressed to Tami (Krapek) Oehlers at Box 555 in North Branch, MN 55056.

