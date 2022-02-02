Shirley Ann Meyer

July 17, 1935-January 29, 2022

KENSETT-Shirley Ann Meyer, age 86, passed away at her home in Kensett, Iowa, surrounded by family on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born July 17, 1935, in Clarion. Shirley was raised in Dows by Albert and Margery (Legge) Olson. Her mother passed away when she was 12, resulting in her taking on a lot of household responsibilities and mother-like duties at a young age. Even with those difficult circumstances she was able to excel in school. She got the lead in several plays, partook in clubs, and earned the Salutatorian accolade from Dows High School in 1952 at the age of 16.

In her young adult years, Shirley detasseled corn and worked at the family bowling alley where she quickly realized her talent for bowling; she participated in tournaments and won a few trophies. She had a passion for music and dance which led her to the love of her life, Dale Emery Meyer, where they met at the Surf Ballroom. On January 16, 1955, the two were married.

Shirley and Dale have five children. They owned a lake home most of their married life where she loved fishing, playing card games, and frying up the catch of the day. At Lake Koronis, she enjoyed time with her dear friends, the Lady Lakers. She also enjoyed BBQs, gardening (including the pumpkin patch), snowmobiling, playing piano, coloring Easter eggs, and above all her greatest joy was spending time with family.

Shirley was well loved amongst the community where she served as a 4-H leader and was involved with the church as a Circle member, Sunday School teacher, and Chairperson of the Kitchen Committee. She took pride in helping with the farming operation - driving grain truck, unloading ear corn, and supplying meals.

Shirley was diagnosed with cancer in 1999 and battled the disease since then with strength and grace beyond imagine. She opted to donate her body to science, and the family is sure they will find many miracles. She was confirmed in faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Garner and Bolan Trinity was her home church.

Shirley is survived by her sisters, Darlene Polzin and Mardine (Dean) Meyer; sister-in-law, Shirley Meyer; children, Dennis (Kathryn) Meyer, Barbara (Lyle) Jass, Janet (Dave) Solberg, Douglas (Pamela) Meyer, and Sandra (David) Smith; her 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Meyer, Travis Meyer, Kristen (Casey) Shelton, Benjamin (Kathryn) Jass, Betsy (Joseph) Willing, Shane Solberg, Jeremy (Gina) Solberg, Shannon (Steve Mosley) Solberg, Melissa (Kent) Mittelstaedt, Nicole (Nicholas) Lauver, Courtney Meyer, Connor Smith, and Sierra Smith; 24 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Albert and Margery; parents-in-law, Harry and Esther Meyer; brother, Charles Olson; brothers-in-law, Donald Meyer and Harold Polzin; niece, Linda Maynes; granddaughter, Morgan Pommrehn-Jass; and great granddaughter, Kadyn Halverson.

On Saturday, February 5, the visitation is at 9:30 AM with the memorial service at 11:00 AM, and luncheon to follow. All will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, Manly.

Conner Colonial Chapels 1008 1st Ave S