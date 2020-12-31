Shirley Ann Manning

July 16, 1924-December 28, 2020

Shirley Ann Fingalsen (Timm) (Manning) was born on July 16th 1924 to Wilmer Fingalsen and Anna Rethamel Fingalsen at their family home and farm in Nora Springs Iowa.

She attended Nora Springs School where she graduated in 1941. She was a Secretary of the School Board until her retirement. Shirley was joined in marriage to Rodell Timm on June 6th 1943. They had three children Larry, Linda and Brad. Shirley was later united in marriage to Melvin Manning on May 28th 1978. They moved to Rogers, Arkansas until 2003 when they returned to Nora Springs. Shirley returned to live in Arkansas in 2005 until her passing.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Wilmer and Anna Fingalsen, her siblings Virgil, Ellsworth, Elmer and Allan. Her husband Rodell Timm, her late husband Melvin Manning, her oldest son Larry, her daughter Linda, a beloved daughter in law Kathleen Timm of England; a son in law Dennis Tolzman of Fort Smith and two special nephews Scott and Gary.

She is succeeded by her son Brad Timm of Rogers; six