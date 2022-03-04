Shirley Ann Hulsing

May 2, 1936-March 1, 2022

ROCKWELL-Shirley Ann Hulsing, 85, of Rockwell, went to be with her Savior on March 1, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Shirley Ann Highsmith was born on May 2, 1936, to Roy and Theresa Highsmith of Forest City. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1954. Shirley was united in marriage to Myron Hulsing on April 2, 1955. They made their home in Rockwell.

Visitation is 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at First Grace Baptist Church, Sheffield. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Sheffield is caring for Shirley and her family.