Shirley Ann (Groh) Dorow

Shirley began her life-long ministry of service and education as Field Secretary for the Lutheran Deaconess Association from 1953 to 1956, then accompanied her husband Maynard, of Garner, Iowa, to South Korea in 1957 to establish Lutheran missionary work there. During her forty years in Korea, Shirley raised four children while leading social work efforts with orphanages, hospitals, and a center for single mothers. She authored countless newsletters and reports about the work of the Lutheran Church in Korea, taught English to college and seminary students, and served as an editor and food columnist at an English language newspaper. She established the junior kindergarten program at Seoul Foreign School, where she taught for ten years. Shirley did extensive research in the principles of nutrition and protein complementarity, and campaigned throughout her life for responsible global food resource stewardship. In retirement, Shirley continued to be an ardent advocate for the work of the church in Korea, passionately promoted earth care and food sharing, and served in many ways at her beloved Jehovah Lutheran Church in St. Paul.