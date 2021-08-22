Shirley Ann Gregson (Arnold)
May 17, 1936-August 7, 2021
Shirley was born May 17, 1936 to Boyd and Lucille Arnold in Mason City, Iowa. She was one of 9 loving children. She graduated Mason City High School in 1954 and met her soon to be husband, Richard Gregson, at her graduation party at Clear Lake. They were married May 6, 1956 while Rich was home on leave from the Air Force. She was an amazing military wife, who followed her husband to Florida, England, where their two sons were born, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and the Philippines before settling in Phoenix, Arizona upon his retirement.
Shirley's first job was at Birdsall's Ice Cream in Mason City. This is also where Rich proposed to her, in the parking lot. She was a telephone operator in Florida when she was first married and when the boys were born, devoted her time to being the Mom that was always there. She was involved with all the various clubs, teams and activities that they were.
In Phoenix, she began a 25+ year career as a medical receptionist. She was an accomplished seamstress, who loved sewing, quilting and needlecrafts. She enjoyed spending time with her many wonderful friends, crafting, swimming at the YMCA, luncheoning and celebrating. Family was everything to her and it was evident in all she did. At 80 years old, she drove 60 miles roundtrip, 5 days a week, to take care of her infant great grandson for the first year of his life.
Shirley is survived by her sons, David (Rusty) of Chino Valley, AZ, Doug (Laura) of Las Vegas, NV, 3 grandchildren, Sean, Andrea and Victoria; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Burnett, Dorothy Loterbour, Jackie Swift, Mary McNeil (Bruce); brother in law, Larry Gregson; sisters in law, Marilyn Arnold & Rilla Arnold and many more extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; in laws, Ken & Bernice Gregson; her twin brothers, Pete & Jim Arnold, sisters, Marilyn Dietz and Peggy Lovik.
Private family burial will take place later this year.
Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warriors Project honoring her.
Mom, you are the wind beneath our wings and you will be greatly missed by all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.