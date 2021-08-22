Shirley Ann Gregson (Arnold)

May 17, 1936-August 7, 2021

Shirley was born May 17, 1936 to Boyd and Lucille Arnold in Mason City, Iowa. She was one of 9 loving children. She graduated Mason City High School in 1954 and met her soon to be husband, Richard Gregson, at her graduation party at Clear Lake. They were married May 6, 1956 while Rich was home on leave from the Air Force. She was an amazing military wife, who followed her husband to Florida, England, where their two sons were born, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and the Philippines before settling in Phoenix, Arizona upon his retirement.

Shirley's first job was at Birdsall's Ice Cream in Mason City. This is also where Rich proposed to her, in the parking lot. She was a telephone operator in Florida when she was first married and when the boys were born, devoted her time to being the Mom that was always there. She was involved with all the various clubs, teams and activities that they were.