Shirley A. Watermiller, 87, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, Funeral services will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Reverend David Boogerd will officiate. Burial will be in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. The funeral service will be live streamed on Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page on Thursday at 10:30 AM, just LIKE the page to view. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474