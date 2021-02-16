Shirley A. (Wagner) Mayfield

Shirley was Kind and had the biggest heart. She believed strongly in her faith, cherished her family and treasured her friends. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church were attending mass and supporting the adoration chapel were very important to her.

She enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with family and friends playing cards and marbles. She enjoyed time at the casino and traveling with family, especially enjoying the beach and the mountains. Sitting in the sun listening to the Ocean waves. Ending her days watching the moon gazing at the stars. Singing and dancing to 50's and 60's music, watching her soap opera and game shows. She was a wonderful mother and an amazing grandma and great-grandma. She didn't miss a game or activity that any of them were in. She was their number one fan and found great joy in each and every minute spent with them playing board games, doing puzzles and baking from scratch. Whatever it may be, loving them up with her warm hugs and kisses.