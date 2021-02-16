Shirley A. (Wagner) Mayfield
April 6, 1946-February 5, 2021
Iowa City-Shirley A. (Wagner) Mayfield, 74 of Iowa City Passed on peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side Feb. 5th, 2021 after a Courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where a parish rosary will be shared at 3:30.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
All services are open to the public with COVID-19 restrictions in place for the safety of everyone. The services will also be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend.
Please share your support and memories with Shirley's family and find a link to the livestream details at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory.
Shirley Ann Wagner was born April 6, 1946, in Osage, Iowa the oldest daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Oeltjenbruns) Wagner. Their family moved to Iowa City from New Haven, Iowa where Shirley attended schools graduating from City High School with the Class of 1966. Her strong work ethic began with her first job at Danes Dairy and persisted throughout her employment at companies such as The Purple Cow, The Carousel Restaurant and others concluding with 20+ years in the Bakery Department for Hy-Vee Waterfront Store in Iowa City. She savored her conversations with customers and lasting friendships with co-workers throughout the years.
Shirley was Kind and had the biggest heart. She believed strongly in her faith, cherished her family and treasured her friends. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church were attending mass and supporting the adoration chapel were very important to her.
She enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with family and friends playing cards and marbles. She enjoyed time at the casino and traveling with family, especially enjoying the beach and the mountains. Sitting in the sun listening to the Ocean waves. Ending her days watching the moon gazing at the stars. Singing and dancing to 50's and 60's music, watching her soap opera and game shows. She was a wonderful mother and an amazing grandma and great-grandma. She didn't miss a game or activity that any of them were in. She was their number one fan and found great joy in each and every minute spent with them playing board games, doing puzzles and baking from scratch. Whatever it may be, loving them up with her warm hugs and kisses.
You see, Shirley didn't need much, but she was an incredible generous loving soul who cherished and loved her family and friends beyond this world. We were blessed by her being and will miss her dearly.
Her family includes two daughters and their husbands, Kim and Craig Evans and Kelly and Bill Ward-Butters; grandchildren, Codie Evans (Heather), Jerry Ward (Abby & Bekah), Colton Evans (Vridhi) Stephanie Ward (Zach), Adia Ward-Butters, Kyle Evans and Chase Butters; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Delilah and Elianna Ward; Shirley's siblings, Nancy Mendoza, Mick Wagner (Deb), Mary Ann Davis (Doug), Richard Wagner (Janet), Joann Klein (Michael) and Sharon Gilkerson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her dearest love, Don Shimon; brother, Bill Wagner; brothers-in-law, Jose Mendoza and Scott Gilkerson.
