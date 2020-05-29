× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 5, 1932 - May 25, 2020

MASON CITY - Shirley A. Snook, 87, of Mason City, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Derby Cemetery, Derby, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Health Center or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Francis Sherman on November 5, 1932. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, IA. She was united in marriage to Lewis W. Snook on June 21, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa. They were married for 59 years until Lew's death on March 24, 2012. Shirley and Lew lived in Mason City, Dodgeville, Wisconsin and Joshua Tree, California before returning to Mason City. Shirley worked for Hy-Vee in Mason City.

Shirley is survived by her children; Marlene (Curt) Jefferis, Debbie Snook, Wes (Joanie) Snook and Connie (Brad) Handt. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michael (Jolisa) Snook, Samantha (Chad) Jones, Bobbie Jo Snook, Nicole (Dusty) Christenson, Brandon Handt and 4 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law; Wendell Snook, Arden (Landa) Snook and Ron (Marsha) Snook.