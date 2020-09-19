× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley A. Rasmussen

Shirley Ann Rasmussen, 62, of Bartow, Florida, formerly from Clear Lake, passed away Friday September 11, 2020, at home with her family.

There will be a celebration of life in Clear Lake to be planned for a later date.

Shirley was born December 20, 1957 to Troy and Anna (Conner) Knapp in Wheaton, MN.

She graduated from Charles City High School in 1976 before going on to graduate from NIACC and University of Northern Iowa with her bachelor's degree in elementary education.

Shirley married Joel Rasmussen on July 23, 1980 in Clear Lake, and to this union, two children were born, Adam and Alicia.

In her free time, Shirley enjoyed spending her time outdoors. She was a board member of Lake Area Outdoor Classroom in Clear Lake for years and volunteered to run a middle school environmental club, the Earth Keepers. Shirley loved working at Cabin Coffee in Clear Lake. Her coworkers and the customers were like a second family. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fan. Some of her favorite memories were from camping and traveling while the kids were growing up. Becoming a grandma and spoiling her grandchildren brought her so much joy.