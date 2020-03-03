Shirley A. Miller

April 3, 1936 - February 29, 2020

Shirley A. Miller, 83, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at First Congregational Church in Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be given in honor of Shirley to the North Iowa Humane Society, First Congregational Church, MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice, or the Welcome Center of Dauphin Island, AL.

The daughter of John and Bernice (Payne) Hill, Shirley was born on April 3, 1936 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1954. Following graduation, Shirley furthered her education at Iowa State College, now known as Iowa State University, graduating in 1958, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and minors in Physical Education and Education. During her time at Iowa State, Shirley met the love of her life, Tom Miller.

On August 24, 1958, Shirley was united in marriage to Tom in Mason City at the First Congregational Church. Together they would be blessed with three children and 61 years of marriage.