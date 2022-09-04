Shirley A. Eibey

September 2, 1928-September 1, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Shirley A. Eibey, 93, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N Clear Lake, with Rev. Sylvester Holima of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Shirley's family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 am until the time of her service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

The daughter of Lloyd and Jennieve (Miller) Hunt, Shirley Ann was born September 2, 1928 in Clear Lake. Shirley grew up in Clear Lake alongside her sister, Bonnie, and graduated from Clear Lake High School among the class of 1946.

On January 31, 1947 she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Eibey in Mason City. They would be blessed with a daughter, Brenda, and 64 years of marriage before Dick's passing on August 11, 2011.

Throughout the years Shirley worked at the Ben Franklin Store, as a bookkeeper for Farmers Lumber Co., the Thornton Creamery, and the Clear Lake Bakery. She also worked alongside Dick on the family farm. She loved to read books, whether she traded with friends and family or purchased a boxful at the thrift store. Together she and her sister, Bonnie, liked to go to the casino occasionally to have an afternoon of fun!

Shirley loved tending to her flower gardens, crossword puzzles, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her daughter, Brenda (Tim) Wichman; grandchildren, Brianna (Tyler) Joss and Bryce Wichman; as well as two nephews, Terry (Shelly) Olinger and Tracy Olinger; and her extended relatives.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and sister, Bonnie (Harold) Olinger.

