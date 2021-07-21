Shirlene (Busick) Van den Heuvel

In 1983, tragedy struck her family when her son Richard suddenly died while at Buena Vista College, in Storm Lake, Iowa from a heart ailment. Then again in 1989, when her husband Larry took his own life.

In 1993, while still at Iowa Mold Tooling, she met her present husband George Van den Heuvel who was Chief Engineer until 1995. They then moved to Michigan City, Indiana where her husband had accepted a new position as Liaison Engineer for Sullair (a manufacturer of screw compressors). As liaison engineer he took many trips to France and sometimes took Shirlene with him to France and Belgium. (These trips were a lot of fun because George speaks fluent French).

When her husband retired from his job in Indiana in 2002, they both came back to Iowa, to their home in Klemme. Shirlene then went back to work for the Garner Chamber of Commerce for the next four years and then worked at NIPCO for four more years while George worked as a bus driver for Opportunity Village in Clear Lake, IA for fourteen more years.

Shirlene loved roller-skating, playing horseshoes and was unbelievably artistic. All the time she lived in Klemme she was an avid golfer and bowler, where she was recognized with the “Hall of Fame” Award. She was always active in many groups including WanTanYe, VFW Auxiliary, KWGA, GWGA just to name a few.