Shirleen J. Fricke

Shirleen was born on March 16, 1937, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy (Hansel) Friedlein, of Guttenberg, IA. Shirleen married her high school sweetheart, Robert on July 17, 1956. In 1961 the couple welcomed a set of twins into their loving family. Shirleen and her family first lived in Guttenberg later settling in Northwood, IA. She was a living example of kindness in every aspect of her life. A dedicated mother, an active member of her community and a friend to everyone she knew. In 1977 she began working at Rockwell International, until her retirement in 2002. In her later years Shirleen helped Robert turn his love of upholstery into a successful business. She then discovered her own passion for quilting and painting for her loved ones.