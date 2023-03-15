Sheryl D. Lauritsen

September 1, 1938-March 13, 2023

MASON CITY-Sheryl D. Lauritsen, age 84, of Mason City passed away Monday, March 13,2023 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 16 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 22 Fourth Street NW in Mason City. The family requests that everyone bring a memory to share to help celebrate Sheryl's life.

Sheryl was born on September 1, 1938, to Marvin and Hazel(Anderson) Lyons. She was raised and attended school in Marathon, Iowa.

Sheryl was united in marriage to Patrick Svejda and later divorced. In 1962, she married L. Chris Lauritsen. Married 60 years, together they raised their blended family of six children. Sheryl was a lifelong activist of the Democratic Party. She was also a lifelong member of UFCW Local 440/152 where she held the position of Chief Steward for many years. After relocating to Mason City in 1983, Sheryl worked for Midwest Construction for over 20 years.

During her retirement years, Sheryl enjoyed opening her home all year long whether it be for holiday family gatherings or coffee with her friends. She was especially proud of all her children and grandchildren. She attended many of their activities. She also very much enjoyed going to the “library” casino.

Sheryl will be greatly missed by her husband Chris, children; Mike (Kim) Svejda, Michelle Baker, Candi Gibbons (Scott Arnold), Tony (Theresa) Lauritsen, T.J. (Enid) Lauritsen, and Mark (Lisa) Lauritsen; her 15 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild. She will also be greatly missed by her numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Hazel (Anderson) Lyons and one brother Burdette.

The family of Sheryl Lauritsen would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Health Center who provided such excellent care.

