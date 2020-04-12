× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 3, 1941-April 9, 2020

MASON CITY - Sherryl A. Pippert, 78 of Mason City passed away on April 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Sherryl's life at a future date.

Sherryl Ann Aspland was born May 3, 1941, in St Paul, Minnesota, to Carl E. and Arlene Aspland. Sherryl attended and graduated from Mason City High School in 1959 where she was active in speech, drama, and was president of the glee club. After high school, Sherryl married Harold Pippert in 1962 and later divorced in 1965. Sherryl had three sons: Todd, Adam, and Kyle.

Sherryl worked in media, radio, TV, and was an account executive for the newspaper, until her health forced an early retirement.

Sherryl wrote a column for the Globe-Gazette for three and a half years called, "You and Me and the Big "C"”. She had been elected to the head office of White Shrine of Jerusalem numerous times and was active in Rainbow Girls.

Sherryl was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She touched the hearts of many people and will be sadly missed by all.