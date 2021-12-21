OSAGE-Sherry Lynn Winters, 64, of Osage, Iowa went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with Pastor Rick Gail officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21 from 5 – 7 PM at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Ely.

Sherry was born on March 31 1957, the daughter of Joseph F. and Doris L. Floyd. She was a graduate of Prairie High School in 1975. Sherry was united in marriage to Michael Forrest Winters on June 30, 1979. She retired from Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center in 2019. She had also worked for Mitchell County Regional Health Center for many years. Sherry attended Living Truth Ministries in Riceville, and New Covenant Fellowship in Osage. She loved her cats, playing games, and buying prizes for her kids and grandkids. Sherry was very proud of her three children, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She told stories of their ballgames, archery tournaments, and other events. Most of all, she loved Jesus and enjoyed Bible study. Sherry will be remembered for her laugh, her home cooking, singing, and her teacher's heart. Her selfless acts of kindness to waitresses, store clerks, and total strangers will live on. Sherry loved others well and always wanted those to know the love of Jesus.