Sherry L. Miller
BRITT-Sherry L. Miller, 65, of Britt, IA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, IA, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
A Celebration of Life for Sherry Miller will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 99 Bottles Winery & Vineyard, 2695 Quail Avenue in Garner, followed by a time of food and fellowship before burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
