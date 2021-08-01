BRITT-Sherry L. Miller, 65, of Britt passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life for Sherry Miller will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 99 Bottles Winery & Vineyard, 2695 Quail Avenue in Garner, followed by a time of food and fellowship before burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.