BRITT-Sherry L. Miller, 65, of Britt, IA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, IA, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Given she was infected with the virus, Sherry's family could not be by her side. Instead, her husband, children, grandchildren, and sister lived on FaceTime as though they were in the hospital room with her day after day.

Sherry was born on August 4, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN, to Edward and Mary Roitenberg. She resided in Minneapolis until she met her husband, Skip from Britt, in 1977 during a rafting trip in Mankato, MN. The rest is history. They married in Lake Tahoe on July 5, 1980. Sherry and Skip were fortunate to spend 40 loving years together. During most of their time together, they have been inseparable and worked side by side at Miller & Sons Golf Cars. They were blessed with three girls, one step-son, and a marvelous amount of grandchildren. Sherry was the nucleus of the family, and her family was the center of hers. The family was the most important thing to Sherry, and she had special relationships with each of her children and grandchildren. Sherry was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother imaginable. She had grace, class and was a significant role model that impacted her family and friends.