Sherry L. Miller
August 4, 1955-December 28, 2020
BRITT-Sherry L. Miller, 65, of Britt, IA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, IA, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Given she was infected with the virus, Sherry's family could not be by her side. Instead, her husband, children, grandchildren, and sister lived on FaceTime as though they were in the hospital room with her day after day.
Sherry was born on August 4, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN, to Edward and Mary Roitenberg. She resided in Minneapolis until she met her husband, Skip from Britt, in 1977 during a rafting trip in Mankato, MN. The rest is history. They married in Lake Tahoe on July 5, 1980. Sherry and Skip were fortunate to spend 40 loving years together. During most of their time together, they have been inseparable and worked side by side at Miller & Sons Golf Cars. They were blessed with three girls, one step-son, and a marvelous amount of grandchildren. Sherry was the nucleus of the family, and her family was the center of hers. The family was the most important thing to Sherry, and she had special relationships with each of her children and grandchildren. Sherry was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother imaginable. She had grace, class and was a significant role model that impacted her family and friends.
Sherry was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Mary Roitenberg; brother, Jeffrey Roitenberg; mother and father-in-law, Monty and Mildred Miller; sister-in-law, Peg Miller; nephew, Dale Johnson. Survived by husband, Mark (Skip); daughter, Sara (Mitch) Patrick; grandchildren, Liliana, Olivia, and Eva; daughter, Laura (Josh) O'Brien; grandchildren, Oliver, Cooper, and soon to be Georgia; daughter, Melissa and her partner Nick Johnson; Step-son, Paul (Renata) Miller; grandchildren, Isabella, Mia, Lua, and Clara; brothers, Steve (Carol) Roitenberg, Robert (Connie) Roitenberg; sister, Lisa (Bruce) Korpi; many in-laws; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements for Sherry Miller are incomplete at this time, and public services will likely be held at a later date after vaccinations are made widely available.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.