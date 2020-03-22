Sherry L. Hansen-Steiger

In 1982, Sherry and Melissa moved to Phoenix, AZ. While in Phoenix, Sherry became reacquainted with Brad Steiger, whom she had met in previous years through the same lecture circuits. On September 30, 1987, Sherry and Brad were married and Sherry acquired four children: Bryan, Steve, Kari, and Julie. From that point on, Sherry and Brad were inseparable as they continued to lecture and travel around the world. They were regular guests on the radio show “Coast to Coast” and appeared on TV shows such as The Joan Rivers Show, Hard Copy, Entertainment Tonight, and Inside Edition. She authored the books Seasons of the Soul and The Power of Prayer to Heal and Transform Your Life, and together she and Brad wrote over 40 books on topics such as miracles, angels, UFO's, and animal intelligence. Sherry and Brad moved to his home state Iowa in 1992, and continued their work researching and writing books together until Brad's death in May of 2018.