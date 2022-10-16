Sherrie Marie Solum

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at the Praise Community Church, 11 2nd Street N.W. Mason City, IA, (Former Elks Lodge), with Rev. Jeff Dahlin officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church. A private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.