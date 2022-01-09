Sherrie Marie Solum

October 29, 1960-December 23, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Sherrie Marie Solum, 61, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center.

Per Sherrie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Sherrie was born October 29, 1960, the daughter of Carl and Joy Mae (McDougle) Solum in Mason City. She attended and graduated from Central Heights School in Mason City.

Sherrie loved life and was truly a friend to all she met. Once she made your acquaintance she would not forget you or your family; it was an unconditional love and friendship. It was as if she had a photographic memory because she would remember your family members' names, pets' names, and even your kids' ages. She also loved food and going out to eat. She'd make daily phone calls to her dad to see if lunch was on the schedule, and if it wasn't she'd continue down her list of people to call.

Sherrie cherished time spent with her father and family. She enjoyed taking walks through Wal-Mart with her dad and making memories with her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who were all a big part of her life. She lived at One Vision (then, Opportunity Village) while working at NIVC, and enjoyed the company of the late Larry Overturf who was a part of her life at Opportunity Village.

Sherrie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Mason City.

Sherrie is survived by her father, Carl Solum; siblings, Mitchell (Mona) Hoy, Carla (Mark) Sampson, Danny (Shelly Huebner) Solum, CarolAnn (Greg) Wine, Bill Solum and Mark (Edna) Solum; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and sister-in-law, Alecia Solum.

Sherrie's family would like to thank everyone that shared in her journey through life; she truly loved you all.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.