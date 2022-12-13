Sherill Yvonne Engebretson

February 27, 1946-December 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Sherill Yvonne Engebretson, 76, of Mason City, IA, passed from this life December 9, 2022, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, December 17, 2022, at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA.

Sherill was born on the family farm south of Thornton, February 27, 1946. She joined her brother, Ron, to parents Rolland and Shirley (Hage) Engebretson. She received her baptism and confirmation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Thornton. She was active in her church and was their church organist for many years.

Sherill graduated from Meservey-Thornton School in 1964. She was active in most school programs and activities, and graduated as Class President and Salutatorian. She went on to Waldorf College in Forest City and graduated in 1966 as a medical secretary. During her high school and college years she also had many piano and accordion students.

She began her career in the offices of Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls for 6 years. She worked two years at the Lifetime Motorhome office in Mason City, and then began work at the Mason City Post Office in 1973. She was appointed Postmaster at Rudd in 1985 where she worked until she retired in 2001.

Sherill's love of all animals began while being raised on a farm. She was always concerned for the well-being and care of animals. She happily shared her home with many stray and adopted cats for many years.

She gladly sponsored a child, Erumbi, and her family in Uganda for 20 years. She later added Erina in Uganda and Sharon in Kenya. She gratefully provided them with food, clothing, and support which allowed them to attend school.

Sherill was an avid reader and found joy in her own personal library and collecting books. She enjoyed decorating her home, and after retirement could further her latest hobby of flower gardening.

Sherill was preceded in death by her father in 1986 and her mother in 1996. She is grateful for many good friends who shared her life's journey with her.