Shelly R. Miller
March 9, 1956-November 25, 2021
MASON CITY-Shelly R. Miller, 65, of Mason City passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th Street N.W. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.
Shelly was born March 9, 1956 in Nora Springs, daughter of Emil and Marilyn (Austin) Schiff. She graduated from the Mason City High School class of 1974. She was a graduate of La James School of Cosmetology and she operated her own salon for several years in Mason City.
Shelly lived every moment to spend time with her entire family, and especially her son and grandchildren, who called her Yaya. Shelly became Yaya to all the special people in her life. She was always excited to attend any of her grandchildren's events. She had a passion for animals and did her best to feed and care for any strays she came across. Shelly cherished her dog, Tucker and the three cats, Plummy, Tete and Kiki. She enjoyed playing games especially Yatzee, cards, puzzles and visiting the casino. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. She will be most remembered for her generous heart and unique ability to always tell you what was on her mind.
Shelly is survived by her son, Christian (Allison) Schiff of Manly; son, Mark Sachen of Mason City; grandchildren, Alexandria, Landyn and Kylie Schiff; mother, Marilyn “Cookie” Schiff of Mason City; sister, Val Suby of Mason City; niece, Amber Suby; nephew, Andrew Suby; great niece, Alli Eldridge, great nephew, Austin Eldridge and many extended family and friends.
Shelly is preceded in death by her father, grandparents and “grandpa” George Phinney; brother in-law, Kirk Suby; several aunts, uncles, and most recently her “special” aunt Midge.
Shelly's faith remained strong throughout her life.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com
