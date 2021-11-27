Shelly R. Miller

Shelly lived every moment to spend time with her entire family, and especially her son and grandchildren, who called her Yaya. Shelly became Yaya to all the special people in her life. She was always excited to attend any of her grandchildren's events. She had a passion for animals and did her best to feed and care for any strays she came across. Shelly cherished her dog, Tucker and the three cats, Plummy, Tete and Kiki. She enjoyed playing games especially Yatzee, cards, puzzles and visiting the casino. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. She will be most remembered for her generous heart and unique ability to always tell you what was on her mind.