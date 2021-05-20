Shelly Lynn Schaer

June 4, 1971-May 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Shelly Lynn Schaer, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Per Shelly's wishes her body has been cremated and her family will potentially hold services at a later date.

Shelly was born on June 4, 1971 the daughter of Larry and Judy (Bosberg-Hakes) Schaer of Mason City, IA. She was a graduate of Mason City High School.

Friends and family will remember Shelly for being an outgoing person who was always there for them at all times. She often listened to 80's Hair Bands and Country Western Music. Shelly enjoyed fishing and spending time with loved ones as much as possible.

Those left to cherish memories of Shelly are her son, Jake (Cindy) Jones; grandchildren, Riley Jones, Reed Wood Jones, and Tristen Hood Jones; her mother, Judy Hakes; brother, David Schaer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Shelly is preceded in death by her father, Larry Schaer; and her brother Terry Schaer.

