Shelby Sue Conner

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 66 years where she served in different chapters. Sue was always ready to go "antiquing" and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She was also a true ISU Cyclone Fan, even while living in Iowa City! She enjoyed spending time with family in Iowa and Minnesota.

In addition to her nursing career, Sue had also been a secretary for the Belmond High School Guidance Counselor and an EMT with the Belmond Ambulance Crew.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in her life pathways will remember Sue as a lady who loved her family, was a consummate caregiver to others, and was always moving forward to the next chapter of life with zest and ambition. She was a lady of elegance, friendly and happy in demeanor.

Her memory will continue in the hearts and minds of her surviving daughters: Jeri Lee (Steve) Been, Clarion, IA, Lynn (Sid) Biever, Brainerd, MN, and her son Sean Conner, Kanawha, IA; grandchildren: Kevin (Allyson) Been, Travis (Kaiti) Been and Sean Biever, great grandchildren, Natalie, Harper, and Nora Been, and Avett and Juniper Been.

Sue was preceded in death by parents Dutch Sellers, Evelyn and Bern Trego, infant sister Ada Grace Sellers, and grandson Casey Biever.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474