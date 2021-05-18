Shelby Sue Conner
December 5, 1937-May 16, 2021
BELMOND-Shelby Sue Conner, 83, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, IA. A public visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 3-4:30 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Interment will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Shelby Sue Conner's name may wish to consider: The Belmond Hospital Foundation, Community Crisis Services & Food Bank of Iowa City Iowa, 1121 So. Gilbert CT., Iowa City, IA 52240. The United Methodist Church, Belmond IA or to the family.
Shelby Sue Sellers, the daughter of Dutch and Evelyn (Stone) Sellers, was born December 5, 1937, in Shattuck, OK. Her childhood was mostly spent in the Texas area and later attended and graduated from high school in Denver, CO. She then moved to the Midwest and after raising her family, Sue went back to school to become a Registered Nurse. She started her career at the Belmond Hospital and retired from the University of Iowa Hospital in 2008.
After retirement Sue enjoyed traveling with friends with one of her trips being to Ireland. She also dedicated her time volunteering at the Community Crisis Services & Food Bank of Iowa City. Sue moved to Belmond in 2015 to be closer to family and friends.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 66 years where she served in different chapters. Sue was always ready to go "antiquing" and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She was also a true ISU Cyclone Fan, even while living in Iowa City! She enjoyed spending time with family in Iowa and Minnesota.
In addition to her nursing career, Sue had also been a secretary for the Belmond High School Guidance Counselor and an EMT with the Belmond Ambulance Crew.
Those who had the privilege of crossing in her life pathways will remember Sue as a lady who loved her family, was a consummate caregiver to others, and was always moving forward to the next chapter of life with zest and ambition. She was a lady of elegance, friendly and happy in demeanor.
Her memory will continue in the hearts and minds of her surviving daughters: Jeri Lee (Steve) Been, Clarion, IA, Lynn (Sid) Biever, Brainerd, MN, and her son Sean Conner, Kanawha, IA; grandchildren: Kevin (Allyson) Been, Travis (Kaiti) Been and Sean Biever, great grandchildren, Natalie, Harper, and Nora Been, and Avett and Juniper Been.
Sue was preceded in death by parents Dutch Sellers, Evelyn and Bern Trego, infant sister Ada Grace Sellers, and grandson Casey Biever.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
