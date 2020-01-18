Sheila L. Ott
November 7, 1969 - January 21, 2020
Nora Springs - Sheila L. Ott, 50, of Nora Springs passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114, North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral chapel and will continue one hour prior to the funeral.
The family suggests Sheila's favorite color, purple, be worn to honor her.
Sheila Lynn Ott was born November 7, 1969 in Charles City, the daughter of Richard R. and Linda K. (Murphy) Ott. Growing up in Nora Springs, with her brothers Rick and Keith, Sheila graduated from Mason City High School in 1990. For many years she worked at NIVC and Comp Systems at various places within the community, until her retirement in 2016.
She was a longtime member of Epiphany Parish in Mason City.
Sheila's world revolved around her family. She looked forward to baseball and softball games, never missing a single of her niece, Jayden's, games. No matter how far she had to travel, she could always be found in the stands cheering. Over the years Sheila earned numerous medals at the Special Olympics, all of which she was very proud of. She found joy in watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, bowling, listening to country music, and crafting. She never turned down a good game of Skipbo or 500 and looked forward to spending time with family around the table. Some of her greatest adventures were spent traveling with her family. Sheila was a constant in the lives of those she loved, someone her nieces and nephews looked to as they grew up and a beloved part of her great-nieces' and nephew's lives. The memories of her love, companionship, care, and contagious smile will be treasured by all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Linda and Richard Ott of Nora Springs; brothers, Rick (Julie) Ott of Plymouth and Keith (Jennifer) Ott of Nora Springs; beloved nieces and nephews, Clarissa (Willie) Wiseman, Jayden (Matthew) Hillson, Dilan (Megan) Ott, Morgan and Colton Ott; very much loved, great-nieces and nephew, Ashlyn, Raine, Maaliyah and Maverick; special aunts and uncles: Ann and Dean Ott and Mary and Jerry Ott; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Those greeting her in Heaven are her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Mavis Murphy; paternal grandparents Oscar and Thecla Ott; special aunts, Lorie and Alice Murphy; uncle, Larry Ott Sr.; and cousins, Jamie Ott and Karson Ott.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
