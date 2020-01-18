Sheila L. Ott

Sheila Lynn Ott was born November 7, 1969 in Charles City, the daughter of Richard R. and Linda K. (Murphy) Ott. Growing up in Nora Springs, with her brothers Rick and Keith, Sheila graduated from Mason City High School in 1990. For many years she worked at NIVC and Comp Systems at various places within the community, until her retirement in 2016.

Sheila's world revolved around her family. She looked forward to baseball and softball games, never missing a single of her niece, Jayden's, games. No matter how far she had to travel, she could always be found in the stands cheering. Over the years Sheila earned numerous medals at the Special Olympics, all of which she was very proud of. She found joy in watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, bowling, listening to country music, and crafting. She never turned down a good game of Skipbo or 500 and looked forward to spending time with family around the table. Some of her greatest adventures were spent traveling with her family. Sheila was a constant in the lives of those she loved, someone her nieces and nephews looked to as they grew up and a beloved part of her great-nieces' and nephew's lives. The memories of her love, companionship, care, and contagious smile will be treasured by all.