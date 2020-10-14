Shawn D. Ryan

January 24, 1959 - October 10, 2020

Shawn David Ryan, 61, of Mason City, died on Saturday October 10, 2020.

Shawn was born January 24, 1959, to parents Richard and Barbara Ryan.

Shawn is proceeded in death by his father, Richard Ryan; brother, Andrew Ryan; grandparents, David and Leah Lennarson and Andrew and Daisy Ryan.

Shawn graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls Highschool; excelling in wrestling, football, baseball, and track. He then furthered his education at NIACC, then Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, IA; playing football for both colleges. He also played rugby and slow-pitch softball for several teams throughout the state.

Shawn has worked at farming, trucking, road and bridge construction, and wind tower construction.

Shawn enjoyed his family and friends. Riding his motorcycle was his favorite thing to do. Friends describe him as a loving and caring man with a free spirit and huge heart.