Shawn D. Ryan
January 24, 1959 - October 10, 2020
Shawn David Ryan, 61, of Mason City, died on Saturday October 10, 2020.
Shawn was born January 24, 1959, to parents Richard and Barbara Ryan.
Shawn is proceeded in death by his father, Richard Ryan; brother, Andrew Ryan; grandparents, David and Leah Lennarson and Andrew and Daisy Ryan.
Shawn graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls Highschool; excelling in wrestling, football, baseball, and track. He then furthered his education at NIACC, then Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, IA; playing football for both colleges. He also played rugby and slow-pitch softball for several teams throughout the state.
Shawn has worked at farming, trucking, road and bridge construction, and wind tower construction.
Shawn enjoyed his family and friends. Riding his motorcycle was his favorite thing to do. Friends describe him as a loving and caring man with a free spirit and huge heart.
Those left to celebrate his life are his children, Cody and Nathan Cork, Barbara and Howard Hof, Hof family, Lance Ryan, Kit Ryan, Christi Wyborny (Jim), Melody Lunde (Jim), Adri Whitehurst, a granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 17th at 1:00 pm at the Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, IA. Masks are appreciated and will be available at the service.
Cards may be sent to the family of Shawn Ryan, Box 493, Nora Springs, IA 50458.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.