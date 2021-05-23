Shaun G. McDaid

August 19, 1929-March 16, 2020

MASON CITY-Shaun G. McDaid, 90, of Mason City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial was held on Friday, April 2, 2020, in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Shaun Gerard McDaid was born August 19, 1929 in Belfast Northern Ireland, son of Neal and Rose (McLaughlin) McDaid. He grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and moved to Mason City in 1950. When he left Ireland, he was a merchant marine for three years as a ship's cook.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Nielsen on August 16, 1958 in Forest City, Iowa. To this union, six children were born, Shaun, Mary, Rose, Collette, Brian and Eileen.

He worked as a laborer for Deckers, Armour and Con Agra.

Shaun was an active member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church.