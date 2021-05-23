Shaun G. McDaid
August 19, 1929-March 16, 2020
MASON CITY-Shaun G. McDaid, 90, of Mason City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial was held on Friday, April 2, 2020, in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Shaun Gerard McDaid was born August 19, 1929 in Belfast Northern Ireland, son of Neal and Rose (McLaughlin) McDaid. He grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and moved to Mason City in 1950. When he left Ireland, he was a merchant marine for three years as a ship's cook.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Nielsen on August 16, 1958 in Forest City, Iowa. To this union, six children were born, Shaun, Mary, Rose, Collette, Brian and Eileen.
He worked as a laborer for Deckers, Armour and Con Agra.
Shaun was an active member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church.
He enjoyed helping with church functions, will be known for the man that lives at the church and giving out Bit O'Honey candies. Shaun liked going pheasant hunting, fishing, feeding the birds and spending time with family. He would always take Marilyn out dancing and was the life of the party. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and sharing his stories of Ireland with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Shaun J. (Kellie) McDaid, Mary (Charles) Harris, Rose (Ed) Kolodynski, Collette McDaid (Mark Determan), Brian McDaid; sister, Carmel Barney; sister in-law, Helen McDaid; former sons in-law, Randy Klang, Jack Swenson and Steve Bieber; grandchildren, Shaun M., Amanda (Seth), Matthew McDaid, Colin (Jessica) Klang, Kathleen (Sean) Duffy, Jamie (Greg) Malek, Jillian (Scott) Woodward, Kaycee (Ryan) Kruger, Andrew Swenson, Olivia (Zach) Swenson, Chayse Swenson, Dustin Bieber, Drew (Megan) Bieber and Brittany Bieber; great grandchildren, Gannon, Lewis, Forest, Oliver, Ethan, Kellar, Sophie, Charlie, Brynlyn, Gavin, Leo, Max, Avery, Ava, Zoe, Savannah, Dylan, Brady, Harper, Audrianna, Keagan, Landyn, Max, Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn McDaid; daughter, Eileen McDaid; two sisters, Rosaleen McDaid and Catherine Snyder; brother, Patrick McDaid and many extended family members.
