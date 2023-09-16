Sharyl J. (Knutson) Nestor

June 16, 1943 - Sept. 2, 2023

NORTHWOOD - Sharyl J. (Knutson) Nestor, 80, of Northwood, died of complications from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, surrounded by family and love on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. A celebration of her wonderfully lived life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at First Lutheran Church, 309 Ninth Street North, Northwood.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 First Ave. South, Northwood. Visitation will continue on Saturday, one hour prior to the church service.

The family requests no flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation in Sharyl's memory to one of her favorite causes - the Worth County Historical Society (worthhistory.org/) or the band program at Augustana University (augie.edu/giving-augustana).

Sharyl Joy was born June 16, 1943, in Mason City, the daughter of Cornell A. and Ila T. (Amundson) Knutson. She grew up on the Knutson family farm in rural Northwood, and graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1961. She continued her education at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 1965.

She held three primary jobs throughout her life - medical technologist, Mom/Granny, and as a Certified Financial Planner for 20+ years at Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis. "Nestor the investor" consistently achieved top sales awards and helped countless clients plan for their financial futures.

Sharyl was a vibrant symphony, with each note representing her remarkable passions and spirited personality. Her love of music began early and continued throughout her melodic life. A member of her high school and college bands, she also sang and played French horn in multiple community and church choirs and orchestras. While traveling, she often took in local performances, and she loved absorbing music of all types. Her musical adventures solidified her enduring love affair with classical and choral music – especially organ and French horn selections.

As a proud descendant of Norway, she embarked on 14 adventures to her ancestral homeland, where she served as a family ambassador, tour guide and planner, investigator, genealogy expert, grand entertainer and tourist while also connecting with new relatives and friends on each voyage.

Sharyl's wanderlust took her on hundreds of escapades both near and far with friends and family. In addition to her Norwegian travels, she explored Scandinavia and much of Europe, including multiple trips to Germany, Spain and Italy. She loved the San Francisco Bay Area and delighted in the tranquil beauty, flora and fauna of the Boundary Waters National Canoe Area Wilderness.

But it was through the language of food that Sharyl truly spoke to hearts. The anticipation of new culinary adventures made her giddy - eagerly researching and exploring restaurants, recipes or new food trends while savoring the flavors of old favorites as well as new and distant places. She reveled in the superb grocery options of the Twin Cities and the annual new food offerings of the Minnesota State Fair. Her culinary prowess extended to her home farm kitchen where she cooked and shared meals that nourished both body and soul, continuously bringing friends and family together with love, laughter, and, with any luck, single malt scotch and cigars for dessert.

Sharyl's knack for uniting kindred spirits was second to none. With a quick wit and an uncanny ability to speak the unvarnished truth, Sharyl was akin to vinegar - she possessed a sharpness that cut through life's complexities, but was often (not always) the secret ingredient that was needed in the moment.

A true people person, Sharyl's magnetic charisma drew friends and companions from all walks of life. An instigator and leader of many packs, she was the catalyst behind oodles of gatherings, from high school, college and family reunions to meetups with her many circles of friends, but especially her quilting group, Augie Summit Sisters and AVAs. She enjoyed combining her passion for genealogy and her strong faith by serving her community as treasurer of the Worth County Historical Society and through her various committee and finance work at First Lutheran Church.

In her roles as a loving and silly Mom and Granny, Sharyl's heart knew no bounds. She welcomed her children's friends as her own and brought joy to her grandchildren's lives through unforgettable adventures, including travel, farm tours and her annual birthday visits to Michigan.

Sharyl loved sharing her initials with her favorite Minnesota Public Radio station, KSJN and getting new ideas from her favorite PBS cooking shows. She held a deep appreciation for Mr. Rogers' gentle wisdom and approach to handling feelings, a legacy she passed on to her children. Above all, Sharyl's zest for life and penchant for humor were her signature gifts to those fortunate enough to know her. In her sharp, spirited way, she was a beacon of light and laughter, forever cherished in the hearts of those she touched.

Grateful and blessed for sharing her life are her children, Andrew (Elisabete) Nestor and Joy Nestor; beloved grandchildren, Emily and Christopher Nestor; brother, L. Timothy (Roxanne Hughes) Knutson; sister, Rachel (John) Nordstrom; sister-in-law, Twyla Knutson; godchildren Ann Tschetter Kelly, Matthew MacLean and Jonathan Knutson; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members and many, many friends.

Greeting her in Heaven are her parents, Cornell and Ila Knutson; brother, Gary J. Knutson; sister-in-law, Jeanette Knutson; nephews Daniel and Aaron Nordstrom and beloved aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.