July 16, 1935-December 6, 2019
Sharron Barbara (Sime) Mattson passed away with family by her side on December 6, 2019 at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Decorah with Rev. Chad Huebner officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, one hour before the service, at First Lutheran Church.
Sharron is survived by her husband Rev. James A. Mattson; three children and five grandchildren: Paul Robert Mattson and Miri (Peterson) Mattson (Decorah, IA) and their children: Maren Kristine Mattson (Minneapolis, MN), Berit Anna Mattson (Minneapolis, MN) and Erik James Mattson (Middleton, WI); Anne Elizabeth (Mattson) McAnallen and Mitch McAnallen (Phoenix, AZ); and Steven James Mattson and Sarah (Carlton) Mattson (St. Michael, MN) and their children: Claire Elisabeth Mattson and Nathan James Mattson (both of St. Michael, MN); one niece, Barbara (Lester) Schiller (Cape Coral, FL); and one nephew, Thomas Lester (Pine Island, FL); and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aase Haugen Senior Services, 4 Ohio Street, Decorah, IA 52101 or First Lutheran Church, 604 W Broadway St., Decorah, IA 52101.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Service information
11:00AM
604 W Broadway Street
Decorah, IA 52101
