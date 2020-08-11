× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Schluter

(1947 - 2020)

Sharon Schluter, age 72, of Osage, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be required. The funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.

Sharon was born October 11, 1947, in Osage, the daughter of Eugene and Magdaline (Kloberdanz) Wagner. She graduated from Osage High School in 1966. On November 16, 1968, Sharon was united in marriage to Larry Scharper. They had three children, Terry, Charlotte and Cory, they were the light of her life. Sharon married Larry Schluter on July 15, 2000 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage adding three more daughters, Janet, Teresa and Michelle She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Covenant Singers and part of St Theresa Circle. Sharon worked at Wallace-RR Donnelly for 33 years and 26 of those years with a perfect attendance, before retiring in 2013. In her retirement, she volunteered and was employed by the CRC.