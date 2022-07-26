Sharon M. Schneider

July 9, 1943-July 22, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Sharon Marlene Schneider (Hampton), 79, died Friday, July 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be at Major Erickson Funeral Home 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., on July 28, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Sharon was born July 09, 1943, in Harvey, IL, to Leonard and Mildred Hampton and grew up in South Chicago with her two brothers and two sisters, graduating from Thornton Township High School. She attended Wartburg College, where she met her future husband, Ken Schneider, graduating in 1965 with a major in Social Work. For several years, she was a social worker supporting child welfare.

Sharon married Ken on August 14, 1965, in Chicago, and had two daughters, Amy and Darby. First living in Des Moines, Iowa, then Zearing, Iowa, then back to Chicago, before settling in Mason City in 1974. In 1990, they found their dream home and lake life in Clear Lake.

Sharon will always be remembered for her love of family, friends, singing, travel, and bridge. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, along with P.E.O., Chapter DZ, social and philanthropic clubs, and many different bridge groups. She rarely missed a bridge game. She traveled far and wide, hitting nearly all 50 states and 68 countries.

Music was a huge part of her life. She was active in multiple singing groups. Her Chicago-based Barbershop Quartet Esprit de Corps was the International Quartet Champion in 1974. She was the founder and director of Mason City's women's barbershop chorus Harmony Inc. She sang in Trinity's choir and with the North Iowa Choral Society. In addition to performing, she also loved attending concerts, theater, and musicals, from the professional to those productions starring her children and grandchildren. She was also a regular groupie at all her husband's, daughters' and grandchildren's concerts and performances.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ken; daughters, Amy Moon (Eric Moon) and Darby Arakelian (Bradley Sullivan); grandchildren, Brenna Arakelian, Nathan Moon, Tia Arakelian, Nora Moon, and Katie Moon; sister, Roxanne Walston (Jim) and brother, Roger Hampton; and several nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna; and brother, Dwain.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church (Mason City, IA), Francis Lauer Youth Services (Mason City, IA), or Trondhjem Lutheran Church (Glenville, MN) c/o Kiven Lukes.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.