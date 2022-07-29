Sharon Lee Keeney

January 13, 1947-July 22, 2022

Sharon Lee Keeney, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday July 22, 2022 in her Clear Lake, IA, home surrounded by loved ones.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00am at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA, with Hospice Chaplin Jerry Glass officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Sharon was born on January 13, 1947, the daughter of Glenn and Pearl (Coonrod) Keeney of Plymouth, IA. She attended Mason City High School and later studied art. In 1969, Sharon became a mother to her first child, Jody, and then her second child in 1974, Danyelle, and they lived in Mason City. A few years later, she moved the family to Belvidere, IL, where she worked as a seamstress until returning to Clear Lake, IA, for the remainder of her life. Sharon worked as a housekeeper for over thirty years, she enjoyed meeting new people and helping them with their needs.

In her free time Sharon enjoyed sewing, painting ceramics, drawing, gardening flowers and plants and tending to her indoor “jungle” of plants. She was an animal lover her whole life, especially horses, dogs and cats. Sharon loved old country music, artists like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Alan Jackson and Johnny Cash were often playing in her home. She was a part of the Clear Lake Community Flower Club and helped keep the flower bed corners of her town looking beautiful. Her annual vacation was most commonly spent visiting her second home in Belvidere, IL, to see her family and friends. Sharon loved being a grandma (mimi) to her three grandchildren.

Those left to cherish memories of Sharon are her children, Joe Keeney of Clear Lake, IA, and Danyelle Keeney also of Clear Lake, IA; grandsons, Ian, Zachary and J.R.; great grandson, Max; siblings, Joyce Fisher and husband Don of Belvidere, IL, Karen Bendickson of Nashua, IA, Glen Keeney Jr. of Tuscan, AZ and Gerald Keeney and wife Sue of Belvidere, IL; her chosen family, Lori Arends and children Jason, Rachel, Leah and Caitlin; dear friend, Mary Lou Denny of Belvidere, IL; her pet pug, Buddy as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by both her parents, Glenn and Pearl Keeney; siblings, Beverly Krause, Phyllis Endriss, Ron Keeney, Jerry Keeney and Harold Keeney. Best friends Janice Sheldon and Lola Rice and several close friends.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com