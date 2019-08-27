Sharon Lee Elbert
September 21, 1936 - August 24, 2019
MASON CITY - Sharon Lee Elbert, 82, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City after a lengthy illness. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with Pastor Karen Young officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be directed to the Sharon Elbert Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Sharon was born on September 21, 1936 to Clifford and Lillian (Godfredson) Ringsdorf of rural Titonka.
She was joined into marriage to Charles “Chuck” Elbert on July 19, 1955. This union lasted 58 years and they were blessed with seven children: Donald (Bobbi) Elbert, Debra, David, Dale, Susan Squier, Douglas, and Darwin.
Sharon had been a switchboard operator before her marriage and had been a cook at various restaurants. She also worked at Fleetguard and Winnebago Industries before her retirement.
Sharon treasured time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She and Chuck enjoyed playing cards with family and friends as well as fishing trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also liked embroidery, and taking photos of her family and friends to capture memories. Sharon was an big sports fan, and enjoyed watching her favorite teams on TV.
Sharon is survived by her children, Donald (Bobbi), David, Susan, and Dale; grandchildren, Kyle, Kelly, and Jessica Elbert, Brett and Justin Madsen, and Kayla Gjerdes and Hunter Elbert; seven great grandchildren; sister Bonnie Zitritch; brother, Terry Ringsdorf; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chuck; children, Debra and Darwin as infants, and Douglas; grandson, Kodi Elbert; sisters, Jane Blanchard, Beverly Zitritch, Janice Struthers, and Shirley Smith; and brother, Richard “Dick” Ringsdorf.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
