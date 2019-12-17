Sharon L. Lynch
May 1, 1939 - December 8, 2019
Osage - Sharon L. (Wagner) Lynch, age 80, a longtime resident of Osage, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Mitchell County Health Center in Osage.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Sharon was born May 1, 1939, in Spring Valley, Minnesota, the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Backhaus) Wagner. She married and moved to Massachusetts, where she raised her family and worked for many years at Quabaug Rubber Company in North Brookfield, Massachusetts and Wm E. Wright Company in Warren, Massachusetts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and did so until moving back to Osage, where she lived out the remainder of her years.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharon loved good food, visiting with her friends and enjoyed having her hair done by her good friend Debbie and never missed her soap operas. She enjoyed daily phone calls from her grandchildren and loved hearing stories of their accomplishments.
Sharon is survived by her children, Mark (Kris) Lynch and Cheryl (Tony) Woodman; grandchildren, Ashley (Derek) White, Krista (Jesse) Sorel, and Joshua (Kendal) Lynch; one great grandchild, Kali Sorel, all of whom live in Massachusetts, and brought great joy to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.