Sharon L. Lynch

May 1, 1939 - December 8, 2019

Osage - Sharon L. (Wagner) Lynch, age 80, a longtime resident of Osage, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Mitchell County Health Center in Osage.

Private family graveside services will be held.

Sharon was born May 1, 1939, in Spring Valley, Minnesota, the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Backhaus) Wagner. She married and moved to Massachusetts, where she raised her family and worked for many years at Quabaug Rubber Company in North Brookfield, Massachusetts and Wm E. Wright Company in Warren, Massachusetts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and did so until moving back to Osage, where she lived out the remainder of her years.

Sharon loved good food, visiting with her friends and enjoyed having her hair done by her good friend Debbie and never missed her soap operas. She enjoyed daily phone calls from her grandchildren and loved hearing stories of their accomplishments.

Sharon is survived by her children, Mark (Kris) Lynch and Cheryl (Tony) Woodman; grandchildren, Ashley (Derek) White, Krista (Jesse) Sorel, and Joshua (Kendal) Lynch; one great grandchild, Kali Sorel, all of whom live in Massachusetts, and brought great joy to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

