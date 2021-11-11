Sharon L. Gardner

December 5, 1935-November 8, 2021

CLARION-Sharon L. Gardner, 85, of Clarion passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home.

Graveside services for Sharon Gardner will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Sharon Lee, daughter of Glen ‘Sport' and Valeria (Koerner) Bridges, was born on December 5, 1935 at home in Klemme. She grew up in the Klemme area and graduated from Klemme High School.

On January 20, 1953, Sharon was united in marriage to Richard Gardner in Minneapolis. While raising their three children, Sharon worked as a book keeper for local businesses in Clarion. She later worked at Life Touch as a photographer. After retirement, Dick and Sharon moved to Arkansas for ten years. They eventually moved back to Clarion, but spent their winters in Texas until 2015.

Sharon loved to garden and travel. She enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Sharon is survived by her three children Denice (Patrick) Opheim of Clarion, Kevin Gardner (partner Joseph Saltzer) of Roseville, Virginia, and Mike (Michelle) Gardner of Mineral, Virginia; four grandchildren Brandi (Quinton) of Corwith, Jarret (Nina) of Tempe, Arizona, Tyler of Clarion, and Chloe Louisa, Virginia; five great-grandchildren Mercedes, Elizabeth, Emma, Callie, Wyatt, and Piglet the dog; three great-great-grandchildren Aaron Jr., Alice, and Remington; and siblings Berleen (Paul) Olson, Gaylon Bridges, Collyn (Renee) Bridges, Vicki Murkin, Royce Bridges, and Nyla Bridges (Mike Lien).

She is preceded in death by her husband Dick Gardner in 2017; parents and parents-in-law.

