Sharon Kay Nickell

September 14, 1940–June 7, 2022

Sharon Kay Nickell was born on September 14, 1940 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Arthur and Anna Marie Sheeder, the second youngest of ten children.

Sharon married Jerome Conrad Nickell, the love of her life, on September 12, 1958. The union blessed them with six children. They shared 51 years of unconditional love, supporting each other through both good and bad times.

Sharon was a Christian woman who loved Jesus, her family, landscaping her yard, country music, jokes, and playing cards. She also enjoyed entertaining others with interesting stories of her life.

Sharon is survived by her six children, Lisa and Brian Hamilton, Ann Nickell, Nan and Terry Gibson, Nicky and Mike Williams, Jake and Deb Nickell, and Tim and Tammy Nickell; her nine grandchildren, Jody, Tom, Hanna, Jordan, Cassie, Lynnay, Tyler, Trevor, and Ashley; and twelve great grandchildren, Devin, James, Ethan, Emerson, Easton, Korbin, Oaklynne, Miloh, Charlie, Nora, Conrad, and Octavia.

Sharon passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

