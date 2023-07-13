Sharon Kay (Mickelson) Anderson

June 22, 1944-July 2, 2023

STORY CITY-Sharon Kay (Mickelson) Anderson, 79, passed away from this life early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at Bethany Life Communities in Story City, Iowa.

In keeping with Sharon's wishes, there will be no funeral and her body has been cremated. Her family will be receiving family and friends at a Celebration of Life luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kanawha Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 15.

Sharon was born on June 22, 1944, to Bonita Mickelson in Belmond, Iowa, and raised by her grandparents, Samuel and Nettie Mickelson. She graduated from Belmond High School in 1962.

On February 18, 1968, she married Arlan Anderson of Kanawha at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond. They made their home in Kanawha where they raised their three children. After her children got older, she worked at West Hancock Schools as a paraprofessional until her retirement in 2018.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Lori Ratzke of Dows, sons Andrew Anderson (Amy) of Reinbeck and Jonathan (Jen) of Hudson; grandchildren Jacob (Ryley), Taylor and Ethan Ratzke, Zachary Anderson and Cassie (James) Shipley, Madison Resendez and Jocelyn Anderson; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Dejno of Cook, MN; brothers-in-law Dean (Daphne) Anderson of Huxley, Larry (Darlene) Anderson of Kanawha, and sister-in-law Barb (Bob) Hegg of Windsor, CO, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arlan, her son-in-law Rick, her mother, her step-father, Douglas Sharp, and her grandparents.