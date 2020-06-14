Sharon Kay Field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 24, 1943 – May 27, 2020

Sharon was born in Mason City, Iowa to Glen and Alvera (Gasteiger) Hanson on September 24, 1943. She passed away May 27 in Harlingen, TX due to complications from COPD.

Sharon was a lifelong resident of the Rudd area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sharon was married to Bud Esser and they had two children: Shari & Troy. They later divorced.

Sharon married Dennis Field on November 23, 1970 and have a daughter Deanna.

Sharon & Denny “Summered” in Nora Springs and “Wintered” in Harlingen, TX. Sharon was a caring person and will be remembered for her sense of humor and her laughter. She enjoyed playing a daily computer game with her sister Shirley.