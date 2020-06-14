Sharon Kay Field
Sharon Kay Field

Sharon Kay Field

Sharon Kay Field

September 24, 1943 – May 27, 2020

Sharon was born in Mason City, Iowa to Glen and Alvera (Gasteiger) Hanson on September 24, 1943. She passed away May 27 in Harlingen, TX due to complications from COPD.

Sharon was a lifelong resident of the Rudd area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sharon was married to Bud Esser and they had two children: Shari & Troy. They later divorced.

Sharon married Dennis Field on November 23, 1970 and have a daughter Deanna.

Sharon & Denny “Summered” in Nora Springs and “Wintered” in Harlingen, TX. Sharon was a caring person and will be remembered for her sense of humor and her laughter. She enjoyed playing a daily computer game with her sister Shirley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Denny of 49 1/2 years; Daughters Shari (Rod) Beenken of Titonka & Deanna Field (Jeff Tangen) of Nora Springs. Grandchildren Madison, Katelyn and Jack Beenken, Titonka; Dustin (Shannon) Fisher of Belgrade, MO; Dalton (Tony Lee) Fisher of Sparta, WI. Hallie and Dallas Testroet of Greene and CJ Field of Alabama. Great grandchildren Maverick and Benelli Fisher, Belgrade, MO; Hunter and Colt Lee, Sparta, WI and Rowen Ulrich of Greene. Sisters & Brothers: Shirley Arnett, Topock, AZ, Joel (Peggy) Hanson, Nora Springs, Jerry (Bridget) Hanson, Northwood, Kris (Del) Rieman, Newell, Kurt (Linda) Hanson, Osage, and Shelley (Kevin) Keeling, Mason City. Sister-in-Laws: Marge Demaray & Karol Kelsey of Rudd. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Alvera Hanson; In-Laws Bert & Millie Field, Sons Troy Esser and Chet & Chris Field; Granddaughter Santana Field, Brother-in-laws: Jack Arnett, Jim Field, Virden Demaray and Burt Kelsey.

Condolences may be sent to 1505 Foothill Ave. Nora Springs, IA 50458.

