Sharon K. Skrovig

Sharon was proud of her roles as a loving wife, mom, and grandma and all that came with these special titles. Sharon and Kenneth enjoyed dancing excursions, attending their daughters many activities and traveling in their motorhome. A few of their destinations included Montana, Tennesee, and Florida, and more local get-aways to Lake Cornelia and Brushy Creek. A favorite trip was when they went to Hawaii.

Sharon had a strong faith life and instilled this value in her children. She and Kenneth and the family had attended First Lutheran Church, Clarion, Samuel Lutheran Church, Eagle Grove and following her return to Belmond following her husband's passing, Sharon attended the Belmond United Methodist Church.

Sharon truly was a cheerleader for all of her family and looked forward to any occasion that they would be together. She loved to attend as many of her daughters and grandchildrens' activities as she possibly could. She was very much a people person, who loved to keep up on the happenings of her family and friends. She always turned the focus on others and not herself. Sharon was very meticulous and a lady of routine, who loved her home, flowers, watching her favorite shows, daily phone call check-ins with her family and friends, and her cat "Debbie". In addition to being involved in her churches, she was a past member of Culture Club, Garden Club, and the Clarmond Country Club.