Sharon K. Skrovig
(1947-2020)
Belmond - Sharon K. Skrovig, 73, of Belmond, IA, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, September 25, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center, Des Moines, IA. Public Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11:00 AM. at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Wednesday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the services on Thursday,
Sharon Kay Cummings, the daughter of Roy and Lenora "Jo" (Wicker) Cummings, was born February 2, 1947, in Des Moines, IA, joining her twin sisters Marilyn and Carolyn. The family moved to Crystal lake, IA, for a few years in her early childhood and then to Belmond, IA.
Sharon was baptized and a attended the Belmond United Methodist Church. She attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated from Belmond High School in the Class of 1965. She was a cheerleader during her school years and carried this passion for her beloved community throughout her entire life.
Sharon was united in marriage to Kenneth Skrovig, on June 24, 1968, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. The couple's union was blessed with three beautiful daughters: Cyndi, Myndi, and Lyndi. Following their marriage the couple resided in Clarion, IA, where they raised their girls and Ken was employed for Wright County REC (today's Prairie Energy Co-op) and Sharon was employed as office manager for Wright County Public Health from the late 1970's until early 2000's, when she retired to care for Ken during his health decline. Following his death Sharon continued to live in Clarion before returning to Belmond where she has lived since.
Sharon was proud of her roles as a loving wife, mom, and grandma and all that came with these special titles. Sharon and Kenneth enjoyed dancing excursions, attending their daughters many activities and traveling in their motorhome. A few of their destinations included Montana, Tennesee, and Florida, and more local get-aways to Lake Cornelia and Brushy Creek. A favorite trip was when they went to Hawaii.
Sharon had a strong faith life and instilled this value in her children. She and Kenneth and the family had attended First Lutheran Church, Clarion, Samuel Lutheran Church, Eagle Grove and following her return to Belmond following her husband's passing, Sharon attended the Belmond United Methodist Church.
Sharon truly was a cheerleader for all of her family and looked forward to any occasion that they would be together. She loved to attend as many of her daughters and grandchildrens' activities as she possibly could. She was very much a people person, who loved to keep up on the happenings of her family and friends. She always turned the focus on others and not herself. Sharon was very meticulous and a lady of routine, who loved her home, flowers, watching her favorite shows, daily phone call check-ins with her family and friends, and her cat "Debbie". In addition to being involved in her churches, she was a past member of Culture Club, Garden Club, and the Clarmond Country Club.
Those who had the privilege of knowing her will reflect fondly upon her love for others, light hearted and quirky sense of humor, boundless forgiveness, and her trademark' "I Adore You!" as she parted ways from a visit with whomever.
Sharon is survived by her daughters: Cyndi (Eric) Rector, Clarion, IA, Myndi (Lincoln) Morgan, Eagle Grove, IA, and Lyndi (Nate McVey) Skrovig, Belmond, IA; grandchildren: Mackenzie Smith, Madison Rector, Maycie Rector, Mason Rector, Laine Morgan, Blake Morgan, Kenedie Gabrielson, Bradan Gabrielson, Quinn Gabrielson, Taylor McVey, and Tristan McVey; great grandchildren Keegan and Alexander, mother-in-law Doris Skrovig, Dows, IA, sister-in-law Sheri (Paul) Harrington, Dows, IA, brother-in-law Gary Skiye, Belmond, IA, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, November 28, 2003, her parents Roy and Jo; twin sisters Marilyn Dillon and Carolyn Skiye, and father-in-law Truman Skrovig. Memorials in Sharon's name my be directed to the donor's choice or to the family for their determination of the recipients at a later time.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuenralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.