Sharon K. Krause

June 26, 1942-July 14, 2021

BRITT-Sharon K. Krause, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her home.

No services will be held.

Sharon Kay, daughter of S. K. ‘Tom' and Dorothy (Bergman) Sawyer, was born on June 26, 1942 in Rockwell. She graduated from Rockwell - Swaledale High School in 1960. Following high school, Sharon attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, where she met her future husband.

In 1965, Sharon was united in marriage to Duane Krause at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with two sons.

Sharon taught art for 35 years at Woden – Crystal Lake Schools. She also worked for West Hancock Ambulance Service.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, Duane; son Tom (Dawn) Krause; daughter-in-law Lori Krause; grandchildren Kellie (Sean) Welsh and Grant Krause; and great-granddaughter Riley Welsh.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Gregory in 2020.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839