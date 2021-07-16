Sharon K. Krause
June 26, 1942-July 14, 2021
BRITT-Sharon K. Krause, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her home.
No services will be held.
Sharon Kay, daughter of S. K. ‘Tom' and Dorothy (Bergman) Sawyer, was born on June 26, 1942 in Rockwell. She graduated from Rockwell - Swaledale High School in 1960. Following high school, Sharon attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, where she met her future husband.
In 1965, Sharon was united in marriage to Duane Krause at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with two sons.
Sharon taught art for 35 years at Woden – Crystal Lake Schools. She also worked for West Hancock Ambulance Service.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, Duane; son Tom (Dawn) Krause; daughter-in-law Lori Krause; grandchildren Kellie (Sean) Welsh and Grant Krause; and great-granddaughter Riley Welsh.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Gregory in 2020.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.