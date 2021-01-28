Sharon J. Erickson

April 9, 1936-January 24, 2021

Sharon J. Erickson, 84, formerly of Rake, passed away peacefully in the morning hours of January 24, 2021 at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

Sharon, daughter of Glen and Cora (Nesheim) Heath, was born April 9, 1936 in Rake, where she grew up as the youngest of four siblings, until she moved to Minneapolis and met her future husband, Donald.

In 1972, she was united in marriage to Donald Erickson. The couple lived in Minneapolis, where she worked at Hennepin County Medical Center until the arrival of her dear son, Theodore Raymond in 1984.

In 1987, the family moved back to rake where Donald passed shortly after. Sharon spent most of her time raising Ted, but also enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones. Later in life, she moved to Fairmont, MN, where she remained until her health declined.

Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Erickson; her parents, Cora and Glen Heath; sister, Lois Halverson; and brothers, Glen Heath Jr, and David Heath.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her only son, Ted; dear friends, Maydele and Bennett Matheson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

At this time, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no public services are being planned and services will possibly be held at a later date.