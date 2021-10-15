Sharon Friedrich

September 24, 1945-October 12, 2021

Sharon Friedrich, 76, of Charles City, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 due to complications from falling, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City peacefully surrounded by her family.

A funeral service for Sharon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Anita Nuetzman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Sharon Cecile (Kilby) Friedrich, the daughter of Clement and Mavis (Freiberg) Kilby, was born on September 24, 1945 in Charles City. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1963 and graduated from Mankato Business College in 1964. She later went on to receive her associate's degree from NIACC. Sharon married Richard Friedrich on July 9, 1964, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City Iowa. The couple later divorced in 1980.

Sharon was a school bus driver for Charles City School District and worked in Medical Records at Floyd County Memorial Hospital. She later worked at Kraft Food for 20 years and then Valero for 6 years. She was a member of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church her entire life, Bridge Club for 52 years, and a member of coffee club. Some of Sharon's hobbies included, reading romance novels, traveling, shopping, attending extracurricular events, and enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA.

Sharon is survived by her three dogs: Remmie, Oliver, and Bentley; children: Jacqueline (Ronald) Reis, Stacey (Kimberly) Friedrich, and Jodette Friedrich; grandchildren: Devin and Alana Friedrich, Tarrah (Sommer) Broussard, Austin (Sarah) Reis, Payton and MacKenzie Kiely; great-grandchildren: Colton and Sean Reis and Quinn and Avery Broussard; sister, Vicki Fisher; nephew, Cory Fisher; niece, Melinda Fisher; great-niece, Hailey Fisher; great-nephew, Trevor Fisher; and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by parents Clem and Mavis Kilby, and brother-in-law Alvin Fisher.

In lieu of flowers please donate to PAWS or your local pet shelter.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.